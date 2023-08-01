Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.02. 83,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,802. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $27.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 47.36% and a net margin of 28.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 911,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 163,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 57.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,433 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 200,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 374.4% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 215,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 169,919 shares in the last quarter. 22.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.