Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.75.

PEG stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.42. The company had a trading volume of 956,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,926. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 290,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,038,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,878,000 after acquiring an additional 44,784 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

