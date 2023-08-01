Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 54.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HLIT. StockNews.com began coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Harmonic stock traded down $3.27 on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,093,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,748. Harmonic has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $157.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $742,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

