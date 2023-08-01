Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 31,281 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

ARCO traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,547. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 55.24% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $985.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

