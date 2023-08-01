Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 23,584 BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 16.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 30.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 118,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 27,679 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 153.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 55,504 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

BRBR stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,662. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average is $33.53.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 230,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,240,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

