Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $800,000 Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DCBO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Docebo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Docebo in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Docebo Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ DCBO traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,760. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.34 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.