Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post earnings of ($2.58) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The company had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BPMC traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $64.96. 256,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,308. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

