Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. On average, analysts expect Barrett Business Services to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BBSI stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.42. 2,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,606. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $75.94 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The company has a market cap of $615.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.34.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,359 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $116,887.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,231.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

