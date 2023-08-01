Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNDW)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNDW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Southland Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Southland stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. 77,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,786. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73.

About Southland

Southland Holdings, Inc operates as an infrastructure construction company in North America and internationally. It primarily focuses on building bridges, tunnels, water resources, and marine projects. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Grapevine, Texas.

