AZEK (AZEK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. AZEK has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. AZEK had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $377.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.45 million. On average, analysts expect AZEK to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.79. 462,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,325. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 346.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AZEK has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $31.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of AZEK

In other AZEK news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,389,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 45,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $1,119,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,712.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $125,576,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,389,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,716,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $298,499,225 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AZEK by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 6.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in AZEK by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AZEK by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AZEK by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZEK. Bank of America raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AZEK from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.19.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

