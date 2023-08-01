Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,931. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

