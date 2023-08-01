Altice USA (ATUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Altice USA to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Altice USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Altice USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.21. 957,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375,287. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21 and a beta of 1.41. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Altice USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Altice USA by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

