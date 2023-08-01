Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 86.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 81,998 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 45.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,769,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $352,731,000 after purchasing an additional 373,464 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,276,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,796,000 after buying an additional 561,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Calix by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,801,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,130,000 after buying an additional 61,237 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,002,000 after buying an additional 81,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE CALX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.76. 79,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,256. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 1.53. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.74 and a twelve month high of $77.44.

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $471,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

