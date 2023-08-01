Calamos Advisors LLC Has $637,000 Stock Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:PRVA traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,953. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,545 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $196,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,693,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,856,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,369,544 shares of company stock worth $551,687,544 in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.