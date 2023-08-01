Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $608,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock traded down $8.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $572.00. 126,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,346. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.16. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $581.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.00.

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total transaction of $1,174,859.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,603,742.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total value of $1,174,859.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,742.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,854 shares of company stock worth $18,283,263 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

