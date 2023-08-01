Tucows (TC) Set to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$108.77 million during the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 44.83%.

Tucows Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE TC traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$41.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,942. Tucows has a one year low of C$21.62 and a one year high of C$70.40. The stock has a market cap of C$444.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 476.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.69.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

