Rogers (ROG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Rogers Stock Performance
NYSE ROG traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.02. The stock had a trading volume of 20,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,487. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.40 and a 200 day moving average of $155.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.95. Rogers has a 52-week low of $98.45 and a 52-week high of $270.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.80.
Insider Transactions at Rogers
In other news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $193,152.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,785.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on ROG. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.
About Rogers
Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Smells Like New Highs for This Fragrance Boom Winner
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- New Leaders Emerge: S&P 500 Shows Shift in Top Performers
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Is Avis Budget Group A Value Play? Earnings Have This To Say
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.