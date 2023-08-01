Rogers (ROG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers Stock Performance

NYSE ROG traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.02. The stock had a trading volume of 20,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,487. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.40 and a 200 day moving average of $155.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.95. Rogers has a 52-week low of $98.45 and a 52-week high of $270.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Insider Transactions at Rogers

In other news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $193,152.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,785.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 6.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Rogers by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Rogers by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ROG. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

