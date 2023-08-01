Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 18,885 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,885 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, insider Caroline L. Kaplan Revocable T sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $793,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,688.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $350,444.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,683 shares in the company, valued at $37,463,310.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline L. Kaplan Revocable T sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $793,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,688.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,979 shares of company stock worth $3,461,332. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

NASDAQ MGPI traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $112.71. 10,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,939. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.68 and a 52 week high of $125.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.98 and a 200-day moving average of $100.33.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.43 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 10.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About MGP Ingredients

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.