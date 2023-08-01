Calamos Advisors LLC Has $606,000 Stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Richardson Electronics worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Richardson Electronics by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 11.8% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Stock Down 3.2 %

RELL traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.36. 25,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,330. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $188.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Insider Activity

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $271,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $98,384.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,130.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $271,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,837 shares of company stock worth $801,254. Corporate insiders own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Featured Articles

