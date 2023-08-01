Yelp (YELP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Yelp to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Yelp has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. On average, analysts expect Yelp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:YELP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.87. The stock had a trading volume of 44,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,722. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.09 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57. Yelp has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $45.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Yelp in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $328,948.11. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $328,948.11. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $258,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,503.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 83.6% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Yelp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,532 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.