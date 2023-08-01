Xponential Fitness (XPOF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Xponential Fitness has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.13). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Xponential Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Xponential Fitness to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,059. Xponential Fitness has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

In related news, COO Ryan Junk sold 15,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $300,581.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,110.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $295,109.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,805.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Ryan Junk sold 15,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $300,581.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,110.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 97,448 shares of company stock worth $2,222,863. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 29.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPOF. TheStreet cut Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.