Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,873 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 160.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

CDW stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.59. The company had a trading volume of 108,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,229. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.73 and a 200 day moving average of $186.01. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.