Westpac Banking Corp Purchases New Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 238,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,062,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

SLF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 37,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,456. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.554 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.25%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

