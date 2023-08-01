Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE H traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $124.89. The company had a trading volume of 120,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,935. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $127.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.77 and its 200-day moving average is $113.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

