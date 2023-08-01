Westpac Banking Corp Buys Shares of 23,912 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $2,557,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Ferguson by 168.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 14.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FERG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.89. 214,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.67. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $163.91.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 33.37%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

