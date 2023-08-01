Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,288 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total transaction of $545,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,865,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $210.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,985. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $197.30 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.96 and its 200-day moving average is $234.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.62.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

See Also

