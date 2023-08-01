Westpac Banking Corp Trims Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,945 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. United Bank increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Barclays upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.31.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.26. 124,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $194.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $49,754,095.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,824,233 in the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

