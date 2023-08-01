Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 1,194 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $626,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.39. 211,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,733. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.40%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TROW. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.73.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

