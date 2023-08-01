First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,874 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of First Financial Bankshares worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.38. 42,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,714. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.75.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. bought 18,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $481,555.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,794.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

