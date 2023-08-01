Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,936,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 213,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after buying an additional 71,665 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHF stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $51.70. 36,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,992. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.83.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.29). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.07 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

