Westpac Banking Corp Increases Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 419.4% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,169. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $348.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $429.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.57.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

