Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 417.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.1% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Ovintiv Stock Down 1.2 %

Ovintiv stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,568. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

