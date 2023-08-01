19,335 Shares in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,335 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 319,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,768,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 80,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 926,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,876 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CGI Stock Performance

CGI Company Profile

Shares of GIB stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $100.52. The company had a trading volume of 32,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,029. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $107.66.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

