The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,770 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $35.95. 1,185,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,013,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.66. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

