Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,779.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,823,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,758.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,758.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at $156,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

