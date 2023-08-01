Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,751 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at $972,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Global

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Paramount Global stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.91. 1,257,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,849,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.65. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

