Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.86.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.58. The stock had a trading volume of 73,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,326. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.