Westpac Banking Corp Invests $2.73 Million in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,769,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,768 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 450,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 80.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 403,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 180,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,519. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

