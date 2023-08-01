Westpac Banking Corp Acquires Shares of 38,652 Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,652 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on IMO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.84. 135,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,727. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.56. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.78%. Analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3789 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.19%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.