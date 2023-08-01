Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,311 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,728 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.13. 651,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,491,006. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.43. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial started coverage on NOV in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

