Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,147 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Pinterest by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pinterest by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Pinterest by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $76,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 627,375 shares of company stock worth $16,179,918. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinterest stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.22. 2,951,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,493,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.