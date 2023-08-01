24,097 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Boot Barn as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Boot Barn by 632.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period.
Boot Barn Stock Performance
Shares of Boot Barn stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.38. The company had a trading volume of 140,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,659. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $96.74.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BOOT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $89.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Boot Barn
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Smells Like New Highs for This Fragrance Boom Winner
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- New Leaders Emerge: S&P 500 Shows Shift in Top Performers
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Is Avis Budget Group A Value Play? Earnings Have This To Say
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.