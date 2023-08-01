24,097 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Boot Barn as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Boot Barn by 632.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.38. The company had a trading volume of 140,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,659. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $96.74.

Insider Activity

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOOT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $89.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

