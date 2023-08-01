Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,061,000 after buying an additional 62,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,618,000 after acquiring an additional 178,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE PH traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $413.88. 192,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $372.94 and its 200-day moving average is $345.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $235.69 and a twelve month high of $419.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.