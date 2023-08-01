BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,092 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $348,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

Shares of BWA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 168,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,549. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

