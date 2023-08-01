11,475 Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,951,000 after purchasing an additional 450,382 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,786,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,771,000 after buying an additional 275,974 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after acquiring an additional 180,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,706,000 after acquiring an additional 154,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $2,145,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,823,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $2,145,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,823,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $534,940.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,181 shares of company stock valued at $17,592,020 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

ACLS traded down $2.60 on Tuesday, hitting $197.88. The company had a trading volume of 86,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,663. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.78 and a 1-year high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Stories

