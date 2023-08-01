Jump Financial LLC Purchases 7,053 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,613 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,977,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,601,000 after buying an additional 182,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 167,462 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.37. 5,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $91.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average of $83.39.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $375.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.96%. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,438,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,253,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,438,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,548 shares of company stock worth $10,308,580 over the last ninety days. 39.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.