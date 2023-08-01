Jump Financial LLC Purchases 506,196 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 4,606.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 517,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506,196 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRAB. abrdn plc grew its position in Grab by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 286,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter valued at about $995,000. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,406,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Grab by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 234,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 18,384 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRAB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. 2,087,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,026,143. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Grab had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Grab’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.55 to $3.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.91.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

