Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 143,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth $102,000.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. 309,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,889. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 239.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

In related news, insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $65,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,394.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.