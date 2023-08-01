Jump Financial LLC Increases Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 61,458 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.10% of RPC worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RPC by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in RPC by 54.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of RPC by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 34.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RES traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $8.26. 87,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,879. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.77. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). RPC had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $415.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

RPC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

