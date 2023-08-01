Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,391 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $7,332,000. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,632,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 252,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 482,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,351,510. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $20.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

